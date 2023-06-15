WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 134,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,043,000. Nucor makes up approximately 1.6% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 354,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

