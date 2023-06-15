WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 543,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 55,411 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,036,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

