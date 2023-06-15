Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG):

6/13/2023 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2023 – Harley-Davidson had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 3M.

6/12/2023 – Harley-Davidson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2023 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/26/2023 – Harley-Davidson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2023 – Harley-Davidson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2023 – Harley-Davidson had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00.

4/19/2023 – Harley-Davidson is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 338,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,178. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

