West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 3.2% Higher

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.82 and last traded at $79.15. Approximately 151,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,251% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

