Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

