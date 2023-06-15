White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Down 1.5%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 42,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 89,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of White Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.10 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

White Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold ( CVE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

