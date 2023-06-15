WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).
