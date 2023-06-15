WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

