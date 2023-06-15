WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 1,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAT. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

