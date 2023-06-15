WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 38.7% in May

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $207,592,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 608,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,682. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

