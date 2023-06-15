Wrapped HBAR 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $150,964.96 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $150,964.96 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,939.279594 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04551082 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $118,694.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

