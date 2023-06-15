Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €15.68 ($16.86) and last traded at €15.68 ($16.86). 11,076 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.72 ($16.90).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.76, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance loans, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

