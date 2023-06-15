Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 7,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,081. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

