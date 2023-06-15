Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the May 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

TKLF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yoshitsu has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yoshitsu by 28.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

