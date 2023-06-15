YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.27

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 641300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.