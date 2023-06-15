YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.27

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 641300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.