Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as low as C$2.06. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 35,074 shares changing hands.

Zentek Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of C$212.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

