1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 9,092,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

