15,166 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

