15,724 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $6,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,677 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

