1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Sells $117,851.12 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $117,851.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,918.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.95. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

