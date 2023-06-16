1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Sells $117,851.12 in Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $117,851.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,918.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
1stdibs.Com Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.95. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
