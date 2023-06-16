1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Nancy Hood Sells 5,959 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $23,120.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,359.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $3.60 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,566,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,324,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 376,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 95,237 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 284,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

