1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Nancy Hood Sells 5,959 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $23,120.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,359.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
1stdibs.Com Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ DIBS opened at $3.60 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
