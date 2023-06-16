2,526 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

