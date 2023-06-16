25,801 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,250,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 193,691 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $59.61 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

