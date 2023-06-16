28,778 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Bought by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up about 0.8% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $10,998,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $5,153,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

UAUG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $28.61. 20,092 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

