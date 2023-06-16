2,943 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Hershey accounts for about 0.8% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $260.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.49. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

