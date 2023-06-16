30,381 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after buying an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,510,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPLV stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

