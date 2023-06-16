3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

3i Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. 3i Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.