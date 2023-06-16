3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.
3i Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. 3i Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.
