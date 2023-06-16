4,476 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,476 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $104.57 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

