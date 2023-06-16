51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE COE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 2,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 152.30% and a negative net margin of 118.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Further Reading

