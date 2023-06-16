57,225 Shares in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CLBT. TheStreet lowered Cellebrite DI from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

