5,825 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.41 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
- Cavco’s Ratings Upside, Cheaper Homes Alternative?
- Analysts Are Raising Price Targets on These 3 Large Caps
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.