5,825 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.41 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

