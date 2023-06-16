6,905 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.