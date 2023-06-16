8,000 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Acquired by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.