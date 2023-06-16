8,564 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $258.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average of $250.34. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

