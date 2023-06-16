9,029 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE UNVR opened at $35.73 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.