92 Resources Reaffirms Maintains Rating for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.67.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $173.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,254. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $178.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. Analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in AppFolio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

