9,506 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ashland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $86.26 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

