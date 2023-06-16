9,849 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Griffon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 24.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Stock Up 2.2 %

GFF opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.18. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.79%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.