9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its position in 9F stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.11% of 9F worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

9F Trading Down 5.9 %

9F stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 5,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,387. 9F has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

