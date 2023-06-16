A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of A10 Networks worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $656,550.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,068.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.43 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

