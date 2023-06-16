Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Up 4.9%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 62,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 841,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Abcam Stock Up 8.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abcam by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Abcam by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

