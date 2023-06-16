Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $358.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $323.77 on Wednesday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $325.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 15.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

