ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.29. ACCO Brands shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 309,682 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.46%.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.