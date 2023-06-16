Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Up 4.2%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 6,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 626,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

In other Acelyrin news, CFO Mardi Dier bought 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acelyrin news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier acquired 5,556 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008 over the last ninety days.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

