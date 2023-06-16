Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.60

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Acerinox Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

