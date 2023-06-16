Achain (ACT) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $178,086.96 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002232 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002671 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

