Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

