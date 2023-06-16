Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after buying an additional 1,204,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Sempra Energy stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

