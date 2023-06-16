Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -507.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,720 shares of company stock worth $88,212. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.