Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,577 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

