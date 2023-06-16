Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,630 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,170.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,170.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InterDigital Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of IDCC opened at $91.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

